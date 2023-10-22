Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Raised by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $1,239,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DEO opened at $151.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.58. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $146.60 and a 1-year high of $191.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $2.5089 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.65) to GBX 4,440 ($54.23) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.67) to GBX 2,950 ($36.03) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

