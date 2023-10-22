Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,868,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,522 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 11.9% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $57,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,076,595 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,092,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,965,000 after purchasing an additional 330,830 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418,130 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,204,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,448,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,866,000 after purchasing an additional 111,503 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $29.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.