Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,670 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,011.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45,895 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 568.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 344,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 75,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.36. 320,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,921. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

