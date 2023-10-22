Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $100.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Diodes alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DIOD

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

In other news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Diodes by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Diodes by 111.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Diodes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $74.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.44. Diodes has a twelve month low of $67.33 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.38.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.