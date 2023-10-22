EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Trading Down 1.4%

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.44. Approximately 204,385 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 171,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,664,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 535,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

