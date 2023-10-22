Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, October 23rd.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.54. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter worth $172,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on EBMT

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.