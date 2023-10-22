Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, October 23rd.
Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ EBMT opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.54. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
