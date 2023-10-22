Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $28,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.29. 877,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.28.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

