Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

TEAF stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $14.03.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,323,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 58,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 52,532 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.