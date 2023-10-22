Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,476 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $36,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Ecolab by 5.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $159.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.60.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

