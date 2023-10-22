EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.45

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.45 and traded as high as C$3.58. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$3.53, with a volume of 24,539 shares changing hands.
EcoSynthetix Stock Down 1.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 36.54, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$207.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.45.
EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.97 million during the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About EcoSynthetix
EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.
