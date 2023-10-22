eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Trading Down 6.1%

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). Approximately 483,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,901,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on shares of eEnergy Group in a report on Friday, September 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £13.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63.

eEnergy Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

