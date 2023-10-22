Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Position Decreased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises 2.0% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.62.

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $453.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $451.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.47.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

