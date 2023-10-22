Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

EMR opened at $91.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

