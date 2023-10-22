ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 229.24% and a negative net margin of 53.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ENGlobal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.