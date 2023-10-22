ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.77.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 229.24% and a negative net margin of 53.38%.
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
