Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. B. Riley raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.20.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 14.7 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.83. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.27 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 591,200 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,773,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

