EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 17,978 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.54.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.