Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Raised by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $705.62 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $518.57 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $750.17 and its 200-day moving average is $751.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Equinix

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 157.32%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.