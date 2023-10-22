Ether ETF (TSE:ETHR) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Ether ETF (TSE:ETHR – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 7.64 and last traded at 7.63. Approximately 4,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 16,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.45.

Ether ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is 8.36.

