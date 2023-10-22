Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Earns Market Perform Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of EVLO opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.33) by $0.78. On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, insider Mark Bodmer sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $29,747.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,470 shares of company stock worth $59,922. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 294,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the period. 50.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

