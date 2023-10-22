Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Down 9.9 %

EVLO stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.33) by $0.78. On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, insider Mark Bodmer sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $29,747.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,470 shares of company stock worth $59,922. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 132,702 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

