Express (NYSE:EXPR) vs. FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Critical Contrast

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) and FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Express and FBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Express alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Express $1.86 billion 0.02 $293.83 million $54.81 0.17 FBC N/A N/A N/A -0.20 0.00

Express has higher revenue and earnings than FBC. FBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

22.3% of Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of FBC shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Express shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.4% of FBC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Express and FBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Express 10.26% -106.10% -13.63% FBC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Express and FBC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Express 0 0 0 0 N/A FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Express beats FBC on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Express

(Get Free Report)

Express, Inc. operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. The company was formerly known as Express Parent LLC and changed its name to Express, Inc. in May 2010. Express, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About FBC

(Get Free Report)

FBC Holding, Inc. markets and sells streetwear clothing, headwear, and accessories for high school students in the United States. It offers shirts, jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants, hats, and beanies under the FormRunner Apparel brand name. The company sells its product through 2 retail locations located in Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as through the online store FormRunnerApparel.com. FBC Holding, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.