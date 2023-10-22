Far East Wind Power (OTCMKTS:FEWP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Far East Wind Power Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEWP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Far East Wind Power shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Far East Wind Power Stock Performance
Far East Wind Power Company Profile
Far East Wind Power Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the development, construction, and operation of utility-scale wind energy projects primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Celestial Delights USA Corp. and changed its name to Far East Wind Power Corp.
