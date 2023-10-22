Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.63

Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $2.84. Farmer Bros. shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 45,602 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.23). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 17.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 304,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,368.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmer Bros.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

