Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $213,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $134.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.89 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

