Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 5,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter. Fathom Digital Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 193.90% and a negative net margin of 373.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $1,223,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.

