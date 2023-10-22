FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Hovde Group currently has $35.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FBK

FB Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of FBK stock opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $198,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,448,329.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $198,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,448,329.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,875,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,474,459.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,842 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 138,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.