FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) versus Express (NYSE:EXPR) Financial Analysis

FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD – Get Free Report) and Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of FBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Express shares are held by institutional investors. 68.4% of FBC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FBC and Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBC N/A N/A N/A -0.20 0.00 Express $1.86 billion 0.02 $293.83 million $54.81 0.17

Analyst Ratings

Express has higher revenue and earnings than FBC. FBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FBC and Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A Express 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FBC and Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBC N/A N/A N/A Express 10.26% -106.10% -13.63%

Summary

Express beats FBC on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FBC

FBC Holding, Inc. markets and sells streetwear clothing, headwear, and accessories for high school students in the United States. It offers shirts, jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants, hats, and beanies under the FormRunner Apparel brand name. The company sells its product through 2 retail locations located in Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as through the online store FormRunnerApparel.com. FBC Holding, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Express

Express, Inc. operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. The company was formerly known as Express Parent LLC and changed its name to Express, Inc. in May 2010. Express, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

