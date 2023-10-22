FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $240.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.44. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $149.64 and a 12-month high of $270.95.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

