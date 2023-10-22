Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stake Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $121.86 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $89.86 and a 12 month high of $136.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.07.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

