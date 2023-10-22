Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,642 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after buying an additional 5,702,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,874,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,400,000 after buying an additional 296,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,885,000 after buying an additional 1,891,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FITB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FITB

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.