Financial Analysis: NeoVolta (NEOV) & Its Competitors

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) is one of 66 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NeoVolta to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeoVolta and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeoVolta Competitors 116 513 1102 55 2.61

Valuation and Earnings

NeoVolta presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.66%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 53.24%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares NeoVolta and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $3.46 million -$2.64 million -26.19 NeoVolta Competitors $636.99 million $7.61 million -1.33

NeoVolta’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -76.42% -37.98% -37.28% NeoVolta Competitors -884.03% -24.17% -15.54%

Risk and Volatility

NeoVolta has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta’s competitors have a beta of -4.72, meaning that their average share price is 572% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeoVolta competitors beat NeoVolta on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

