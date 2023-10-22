Financial Contrast: Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) and Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP)

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) and Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mission Produce and Inspire Veterinary Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Produce 0 1 1 0 2.50 Inspire Veterinary Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mission Produce currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.69%. Given Mission Produce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mission Produce is more favorable than Inspire Veterinary Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Produce $1.05 billion 0.63 -$34.60 million ($0.69) -13.55 Inspire Veterinary Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Mission Produce and Inspire Veterinary Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Inspire Veterinary Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mission Produce.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Mission Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Mission Produce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Produce and Inspire Veterinary Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Produce -5.22% 2.22% 1.26% Inspire Veterinary Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mission Produce beats Inspire Veterinary Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc. engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries. It also provides ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management services. In addition, the company offers merchandising and promotional support, and insights on market trends, and training services. Mission Produce, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services. The company provides surgical services, which include soft tissue procedures, such as spays and neuters, mass removals, splenectomies, gastropexies, orthopedic procedures, and other surgical offerings; and care and alternative procedures, such as acupuncture, chiropractic, and other health and wellness services. Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

