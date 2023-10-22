Financial Review: Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) & SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prestige Wealth and SoFi Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SoFi Technologies $1.57 billion 4.45 -$320.41 million ($0.25) -29.48

Prestige Wealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoFi Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 N/A SoFi Technologies 2 10 4 0 2.13

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Prestige Wealth and SoFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

SoFi Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.97, suggesting a potential upside of 21.69%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Prestige Wealth.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Wealth and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A SoFi Technologies -10.38% -3.76% -0.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Prestige Wealth on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. The company assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth management and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services. The company also operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions and brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-native digital and core banking platform with financial services customers. In addition, it offers checking and savings accounts; debit cards; and cash management products. Further, the company provides SoFi Invest, a mobile investment platform that provide its members access to trading and advisory solutions, such as active investing, robo-advisory, and digital assets accounts. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

