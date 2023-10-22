Finward Bancorp (FNWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd.
Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.46%. On average, analysts expect Finward Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Finward Bancorp Price Performance
Finward Bancorp stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.39. Finward Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.
Finward Bancorp Company Profile
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
