Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 75 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 81,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,527,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms
In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $308.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $330.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
