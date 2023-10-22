First Busey (BUSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 23rd. Analysts expect First Busey to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $106.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. First Busey had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, analysts expect First Busey to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Busey Stock Performance

First Busey stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.88. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

First Busey Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $117,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,249,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $79,143.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,331,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,850 shares of company stock worth $504,856. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

