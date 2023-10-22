First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.60. Approximately 456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.
First Merchants Trading Up 1.6 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15.
First Merchants Company Profile
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.
