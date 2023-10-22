First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stake Decreased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,107 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.15% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,837,000 after buying an additional 584,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,672,000 after acquiring an additional 801,990 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,208,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after acquiring an additional 187,247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,401,000 after acquiring an additional 360,248 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,005,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,844 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FV opened at $42.58 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

