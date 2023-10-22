First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Position Increased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,897 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

