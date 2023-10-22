First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) is Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,124 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $11,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 305,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 120,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 51,214 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 668.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 78,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 68,657 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCON stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $24.77.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

