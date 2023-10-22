FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Cut by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.1 %

FE traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,252,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,375. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 197.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.