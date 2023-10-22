Flossbach Von Storch AG Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,751,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,143 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in PayPal were worth $116,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after buying an additional 962,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after purchasing an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 2.6 %

PYPL stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $92.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

