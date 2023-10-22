Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys Shares of 154 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Markel Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.67.

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $978,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKL opened at $1,451.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,488.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1,410.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

