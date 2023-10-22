Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $1.08 Billion Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252,274 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 4.4% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.61% of Danaher worth $1,082,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2,115.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,048,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 0.7 %

Danaher stock opened at $205.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.76. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $204.73 and a twelve month high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.60.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

