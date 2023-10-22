Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $237.26 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,049,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274,448 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up about 1.0% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $237,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $234.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.12. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.