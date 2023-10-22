Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $38.90 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,990 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $38,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,327,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,982,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,228,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,346,771,000 after purchasing an additional 810,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,419,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,366,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.7 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $473.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

