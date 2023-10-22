Flossbach Von Storch AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,117 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 98,296 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,022 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

CTSH stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.