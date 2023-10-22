Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 32,503 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,503 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $26,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 371.5% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,179,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

