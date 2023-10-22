Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 7,588 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Bank of America cut their target price on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

