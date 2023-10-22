Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,302,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,972 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $34,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,919 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.6% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 70.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 847,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 349,934 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 93.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:F opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

